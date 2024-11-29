Pisces: Keep your spirits high, as better times are on the horizon, bringing you a surge of energy. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may be at risk of falling ill, which could lead to unexpected expenses. Be cautious about sharing personal or confidential information to avoid complications. You’ll express love and compassion even in challenging situations with your partner. Your communication skills will shine today, helping you navigate interactions with ease. However, your spouse’s actions might inadvertently result in some minor losses. On a brighter note, you’ll savor the joy of delicious homemade dishes, making the day extra special. Remedy: Donate packets of milk to women in need to ensure continued prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.