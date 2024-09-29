Pisces: Today is a day to unwind. Consider treating yourself to a soothing oil massage to relieve muscle tension. Financial gains are likely by the evening, as any money previously lent may return to you quickly. Plan your day carefully, and reach out to trustworthy people if you need assistance. Your partner may feel neglected if you don’t give them enough attention, so be mindful of that. At work, avoid being overly assertive, and consider others’ needs before making decisions to prevent conflicts. If you’re married with children, they might express frustration about not spending enough time with you. A small disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping could arise, so try to stay calm. Remedy: Use incense sticks, camphor, room fresheners, or scented candles in your workspace to improve your work-life balance.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.