Pisces: "Don’t take life for granted—remember that caring for it is a true commitment. Today, your attention should be on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Your spouse and children will offer you extra affection and care. You may strongly feel your partner's presence, even in their absence. Although you’ll try to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, you might struggle to do so. However, you’ll relive the beautiful romantic moments from the past with your spouse today. Instead of worrying about your future, focus on planning it thoughtfully and creatively. Remedy: Wearing a seven-mukhi Rudraksha can help you lead a disease-free life."

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.