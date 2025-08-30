Pisces: Outdoor activities and sports will appeal to you today, while practices like meditation and yoga will bring mental and physical benefits. Your innovative ideas could also help you earn some extra income. A quarrel with a neighbor may upset your mood, but keeping your calm and avoiding confrontation will prevent matters from escalating. Strive to maintain harmony and cordial relations. Your love life will remain unshaken, and nothing can come between you and your partner. A business trip undertaken now will prove rewarding in the long run. Efforts to strengthen your marriage will bring results beyond your expectations, filling your relationship with joy. With a spectacular start to the day, your energy and enthusiasm will remain high throughout. Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze, and worship it daily for harmony and bliss in family life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.