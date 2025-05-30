

Pisces: Engage in activities that help you stay calm and composed throughout the day. Your financial situation is likely to improve as previously delayed payments are finally recovered. Make it a point to spend meaningful time with your family—show them you care and value their presence. Quality time and attention can go a long way in strengthening those bonds and leaving no room for complaints. Be mindful of your partner’s preferences today, even in small things like clothing choices, as it may affect their mood more than expected. Attending seminars or exhibitions could open doors to fresh insights and valuable new connections. You may notice someone showing extra interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll see there's no reason for concern. Also, reconnecting with an old friend might remind you just how quickly time flies when you’re enjoying good company. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by showing care and service toward your grandparents and the elderly—they bring blessings and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.