Pisces: Your strong confidence and flexible work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. New money-making opportunities are promising. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends, as many will be there to celebrate with you. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will find romance to uplift their spirits. Success is within reach if you implement important changes gradually. Your outgoing and magnetic personality will draw people to you. You and your spouse will create lasting memories together today. Remedy: To ensure a good financial life, brush your teeth with a neem twig.

Lucky Colour: Emerald.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.