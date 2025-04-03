Pisces: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble—vanishing the moment you face them with courage. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, but be cautious—allowing friends or relatives to handle your money could push you beyond your budget. Today, you'll recognize that your partner's love for you is deep and everlasting. A meaningful encounter at work could leave a lasting impression. Avoid engaging in gossip, as it can consume valuable time. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel truly special today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.