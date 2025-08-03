Pisces: Be extra cautious while handling household tasks today—carelessness with domestic appliances or utilities could lead to minor mishaps. If you're traveling, keep a close watch on your belongings, especially your purse, as there’s a risk of theft. Tensions may arise on the family front, making the atmosphere a bit uneasy. Your partner may express frustration—not out of dislike, but because they genuinely care. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective and respond with empathy. Attending lectures or seminars today could open your mind to fresh ideas and opportunities for growth. However, steer clear of individuals whose influence could damage your reputation. Remember, marriage isn't just about sharing a space—it’s about truly sharing time, emotions, and connection. Make an effort to be present with your partner. Remedy: Support a balanced and fulfilling life by donating green fabric or bangles to eunuchs (kinnars). Mercury governs this community, and offering kindness to them may help reduce Mercury’s negative influences.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.