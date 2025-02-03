Pisces: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments—any wrong decision could not only harm them but also cause you unnecessary stress. You may splurge on a party with friends today, but your financial stability will remain intact. A female family member’s health may require your attention. Love and warmth will surround you today. Avoid excessive daydreaming, as it could hinder your progress—take responsibility for your tasks instead of relying on others. You value personal space, and today, you'll have plenty of free time to enjoy activities like gaming or hitting the gym. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving and wonderful today. Remedy: Prepare a dessert with milk, rice, and sugar, and enjoy it in the moonlight after moonrise to enhance family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.