Pisces: Fear can dampen your happiness, but it’s important to recognize that it stems from your own thoughts and imagination. It stifles spontaneity, diminishes your joy in life, and undermines your effectiveness, so it's best to address it early before it holds you back. Be cautious with all commitments and financial dealings. An old friend may reach out this evening, bringing back fond memories. Take the time to understand your partner’s feelings today. Ensure that you receive recognition for your efforts and don’t let others take credit for your work. Students should avoid wasting time socializing and instead focus on their studies, as this is a crucial time for their academic and personal growth. Today, you will experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Place a red glass bottle filled with water in the sunlight and drink this water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.