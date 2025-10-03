Pisces: Making a few changes to your appearance today will enhance your charm and confidence. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Later in the day, unexpected good news will light up your family with joy. However, be cautious—interference from a third person may cause friction with your beloved. To truly enjoy life, make time for your friends. Isolation will only distance you from the support you may need. A close friend could even help you out of a major problem today. On the personal front, your life partner might seem to prioritize their family over yours, which could create some imbalance. Remedy: For harmony in your love life, immerse revadi (sesame and sugar delicacy) in water as a symbolic offering.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm.