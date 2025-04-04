Pisces: Meditation will offer much-needed peace and relief today. However, with the Moon's current position, you might find yourself spending money on things you don’t really need. If you're aiming to build your savings, consider having an honest conversation with your spouse or parents about financial planning. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends or revive meaningful relationships. If you step out with friends in the evening, a spark of unexpected romance may find its way to you. At work, unfinished tasks from the past may catch up with you, possibly drawing criticism from a senior. Even your free time might be taken up by pending office duties. On the bright side, your married life will feel joyful, full of fun and affection. Your focus at work will be sharp and on point today, likely earning appreciation from your boss. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion in your daily prayers and rituals to attract prosperity and success.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.