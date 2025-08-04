Pisces: Focus on improving your health and refining your personality—it will pave the way for a more fulfilling life. Today holds great promise for business growth, with the potential for impressive profits and new milestones. Dedicate your efforts toward your family’s well-being. Let your actions stem from love, compassion, and a clear sense of purpose—not from self-interest. Romance is set to flourish, filling your day with warmth and emotional connection. However, it’s best to avoid joint ventures or partnerships at this time, as they may not align with your goals. Be mindful of your circle—distancing yourself from those who drain your energy or distract you will lead to greater clarity and peace. Married life is likely to take a joyful and refreshing turn today, deepening your bond with your partner. Remedy: Nurture yellow sunflower plants at home to enhance harmony in your work-life balance.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.