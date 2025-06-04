Pisces: Today’s entertainment should include sports and outdoor activities to keep you energised. You understand the value of money well, so the savings you make today will help you avoid major difficulties in the future. Some urgent cleaning around your home needs your attention. Those who are engaged will find great joy in their fiancée’s company. Your boss may also praise your work, boosting your confidence. Make sure to see things clearly—otherwise, you might waste your free time overthinking unnecessary scenarios. You will share some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Remedy: Place black or white marbles or pebbles in your plant pots to bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.