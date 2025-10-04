Pisces: Your health remains stable today. Married individuals may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. The company of friends will bring comfort and a sense of joy. Your love life may take a meaningful turn today, with your partner possibly discussing prospects of marriage. Take time to consider every aspect carefully before making any decisions. You can also carve out some quality time for yourself and step out with your life partner. However, minor disagreements may arise during this time, and taking your partner for granted could lead to a small argument. Today, either your father or elder brother may reprimand you for any mistakes. Listen carefully, understand their advice, and implement it for self-improvement. Remedy: Relationships are precious—avoid harsh or careless words to maintain harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.