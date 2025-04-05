Pisces: You may finally find relief from lingering stress today. Those running small-scale businesses might receive helpful financial advice from close contacts, which could prove quite beneficial. Children will be more inclined toward sports and outdoor activities, bringing energy to the day. Be mindful while managing situations at home, as your spouse may not be in the best of moods. Also, spending excessive time with friends could lead to challenges in the near future—balance is key. Your partner’s expectations might feel overwhelming, adding to your stress levels. A conflict may leave you feeling unsettled. It’s best to have an open conversation with your family to find a resolution and regain your peace of mind. Remedy: For a stronger love life, consider gifting your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.