Pisces: Wear a smile today—it’s the simplest and most powerful remedy for any troubles you face. You seem attuned to the needs and desires of those around you, but be mindful not to overspend. Some domestic matters may require your immediate attention and care. A passionate moment could become truly unforgettable—don’t miss the chance to express your love meaningfully. Positive changes are on the horizon at work, bringing a sense of progress. While spending time alone can be refreshing, unresolved thoughts may cause restlessness. Consider reaching out to a trusted mentor or confidant to share what’s on your mind. Though love after marriage may seem rare to many, you're likely to experience it in the most beautiful way today. Remedy: For a harmonious and peaceful family life, honor and follow your father's guidance.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.