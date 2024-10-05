Pisces: Take the time to resolve your tensions for a clearer mind. Today, you can earn money independently, without needing help from others. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends and acquaintances. The joy of love is boundless, and today, you are fortunate to experience it. Any business travel you undertake will be beneficial in the long run. However, you and your spouse may find yourselves arguing over minor issues, which could have lasting effects on your marriage. Be cautious about trusting the opinions or suggestions of others. You may have big plans for the weekend, but feelings of frustration could arise if procrastination takes over. Remedy: If you’re feeling mentally off-balance, feed birds with seven grains to restore harmony.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.