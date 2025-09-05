Pisces: Poor choices made in the past may cause frustration and confusion today, leaving you unsure of your next move. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from others. You might also feel tempted to make quick money, but be cautious. Spend quality time with your family in the evening—perhaps a candlelight dinner to make the day memorable. You may playfully tease your romantic partner, while also finding moments to step away from your busy routine for an outing with your spouse. Small disagreements could arise, and your married life may feel a little monotonous—so try to add some excitement. Remember, positive thinking has the power to transform your outlook. Reading something motivational or watching an uplifting film can help. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays, for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.