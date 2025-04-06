Pisces: Today offers a much-needed chance to unwind. Consider treating yourself to an oil massage—it’ll help ease muscle tension and leave you feeling refreshed. Good news is likely on the financial front, especially with property matters—deals may finally come through, bringing substantial gains. However, be mindful of your words at home, as tensions could arise. A little tact will go a long way in keeping the peace. Love might surprise you—there’s a chance you could be struck by Cupid’s arrow when you least expect it. At work, your efforts might not go unnoticed, and your boss could acknowledge your contributions with praise. If you've been caught up in a hectic routine, you'll finally find some time for yourself. Just be prepared—some household responsibilities might cut into that solitude. Married life takes a turn for the better today. After a challenging period, a renewed sense of warmth and connection will brighten your relationship. Remedy: Bring happiness into your home by helping those who are physically challenged—offer them sesame-based treats as a gesture of kindness.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.