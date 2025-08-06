Pisces: Your confidence and energy will be high today, helping you take on the day with enthusiasm. One of your parents might give you advice about the importance of saving money—listen to them carefully, as ignoring it could lead to financial issues in the future. Sharing your concerns with family can help you feel relieved. However, your ego often stops you from opening up about important matters, which only adds to your stress. It's better to let go of pride and communicate honestly. Stay alert, as someone might try to flirt with you today. For businesspeople, the day looks promising—a sudden work-related trip could bring good results. Take some time to reflect on yourself and your personal growth. If you’re feeling lost or overwhelmed, a little self-evaluation can help you reconnect with your purpose. Your spouse's behavior might create some disturbance in your professional life, so try to maintain balance and clear communication. Remedy: Have a meal together in the kitchen to strengthen love and bonding in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.