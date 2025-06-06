Pisces: You may experience some health-related discomfort today, so take care and don’t ignore any warning signs. If you’ve invested in the stock market, proceed with caution—there’s a risk of financial loss, so staying alert and informed is essential. This is a good time to involve your parents in discussions about your new plans or projects; their support and guidance will be valuable. You may find yourself wrapped in a feeling of sincere and soulful love today. To make the most of your free time, consider reconnecting with old friends—it could bring warmth and joy to your day. Married life will feel especially fulfilling, so express your love openly to your partner. Your evening may be filled with fun and laughter among friends, but remember: moderation is key to keeping everything in balance. Remedy: Wrap Khirni roots in a white cloth and keep them at home to support better health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.