Pisces: Cheer up - good times are ahead, and you'll feel a boost of energy. To build a strong financial future, it's important to start saving money today. A friend may come to you for advice on personal matters, and your support will mean the world to your loved one. If you've been facing challenges at work lately, today promises to bring positive developments. While any travel you do today may not yield immediate results, it will set the stage for future success. Your life partner will show you a level of love and care that you haven’t experienced before. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis (bread) and feed them to birds to enhance your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.