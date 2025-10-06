Pisces: You will feel drawn to outdoor sports today, while meditation and yoga will bring you inner gains. Influential people may be willing to support projects or ventures that have a touch of uniqueness. Grandchildren will bring you immense joy and happiness. The world around you will appear brighter—the sky more radiant, flowers more vibrant—because love is filling your life! Your ability to take on extra work will impress those who are slower in their pace. In your free time, you will finally complete tasks you had long planned but never managed to execute. Your married life will shine with more color and harmony than ever before. Remedy: For economic growth and prosperity, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.