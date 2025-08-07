Pisces: Engaging in creative pursuits will bring you a sense of calm and contentment today. A sudden financial gain from an unexpected source may help ease ongoing monetary concerns. Make a conscious effort to spend quality time with your family—let them feel your presence and care, leaving no room for complaints. When stepping out with your beloved, be authentic in both appearance and behavior—it will strengthen your bond. At work, your ideas and opinions will be respected and taken seriously by others. Although the Moon’s influence suggests ample free time today, you may struggle to use it as effectively as you’d like. On the bright side, your married life shines with happiness and warmth. Remedy: To sustain joy in your love life, show respect and reverence toward saints and spiritual teachers.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.