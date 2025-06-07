Pisces: Your health will remain excellent despite a busy and hectic day. Today, focus your attention on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Stay involved in household tasks, but also make time for recreational activities to maintain your energy and recharge your body. You may experience the bittersweet pain of love, but overall, the day is favorable as things tend to go your way, making you feel on top of the world. Your spouse’s health might cause some challenges in your work, yet you will manage to handle everything successfully. This is an ideal day to plan for the future since you may have some free time. However, keep your plans practical and avoid unrealistic dreams. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your lover.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.