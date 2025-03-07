Pisces: You may experience body aches or stress-related discomfort today, so take care of your well-being. Be mindful of your expenses, as visiting close relatives could add to your financial burdens. Make an effort to spend quality time with children, even if it requires adjusting your schedule—it will bring joy and refresh your spirit. A special friend may offer comfort and support during an emotional moment. Avoid wasting your free time on unproductive activities. Something unexpected yet meaningful may unfold in your married life, making the day stand out from the usual routine. Your positive qualities will earn you appreciation and respect from those around you. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.