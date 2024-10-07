Pisces: Engage in activities that excite you while helping you relax. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money today. Be cautious at home, as tensions might arise—choose your words carefully. Differences could surface between you and your partner, making it challenging to explain your perspective. However, you’ll take on new projects that promise prosperity for your entire family. It’s a good day to reassess your strengths and future plans. Your spouse might be influenced negatively by others and argue with you, but your love and understanding will help restore harmony. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.