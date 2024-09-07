Pisces: Try to leave the office early and engage in activities you truly enjoy. If you’re a student considering studying abroad, financial issues at home may cause you stress today. Spend your free time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Neglecting your sweetheart could lead to tense moments at home. While travel may be rewarding, it could also be costly. Your spouse might hurt you intentionally, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Make sure you have all the necessary details before delegating tasks to others. Remedy: To strengthen love relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.