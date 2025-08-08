Pisces: Personal problems may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in a mental exercise—such as reading something interesting—can help you cope with the pressure. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially in important financial negotiations. Plan something special for your children, ensuring it’s realistic and achievable; such gestures will be remembered fondly by future generations. Love will be especially sweet for you today, like savoring rich chocolate. Those living away from home may prefer to spend their evening in a park or peaceful spot after completing daily tasks. Married life will reveal many of its joys, and you’re set to experience them all today. Your father may also surprise you with a special gift. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.