Pisces: A sense of insecurity or emotional imbalance may leave you feeling a bit dizzy or disoriented today. While you have a strong understanding of others’ expectations, be mindful not to overspend—financial discipline is key. It’s time to let go of any controlling tendencies within the family. Foster a spirit of cooperation and share life’s highs and lows together. A shift in your attitude will bring immense joy and harmony to your loved ones. You may find yourself missing a close friend deeply today, their presence lingering even in absence. Your dedication and sincere efforts will start yielding the results you’ve been working toward. Your enthusiasm and creative energy will drive another productive and fulfilling day. By the end of the day, you'll truly appreciate what it means to experience a joyful and content married life. Remedy: For a healthier and more balanced lifestyle, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.