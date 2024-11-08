Pisces: Foster a harmonious mindset to dispel negative feelings, as resentment can harm your body more deeply than love can heal it. Keep in mind that negative forces often seem to prevail more quickly than good ones. Be mindful of your spending today, purchasing only what is necessary. Avoid sharing personal or confidential information. Facing reality may require you to set aside thoughts of a loved one, but remember: with determination, nothing is insurmountable. A challenging phase in your marriage may finally ease today, bringing some peace. It’s also a good day for shopping—refresh your wardrobe with some much-needed clothing and footwear. Remedy: For increased happiness in the family, wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.