Pisces: Your charm and personality will shine today, leaving a positive impression on those around you. You may spend quite a bit on small household things, which could cause some mental stress. Changes at home might make you feel sentimental, but you will be able to express your emotions clearly to the people who matter most. Romance is possible, though intense sensual feelings could create tension in your relationship, so be careful. Today, you will be in the spotlight, and success is within your reach. You will also have plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to pursue your interests, read, or listen to your favorite music. Your partner’s laziness may disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer your worship.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.