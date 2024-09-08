Pisces: Your anger could escalate minor issues into major problems, upsetting your family members. Those who possess the wisdom to control their anger are truly fortunate. It’s better to manage your anger before it overwhelms you. To maintain a smooth life and financial stability, stay vigilant about your finances today. Enjoying a shopping trip with your wife will not only be pleasurable but also strengthen your bond. Don't let worries consume you; your sorrows will ease as the day goes on. Attending lectures and seminars today will spark new ideas for growth. You'll also have some free time for socializing and pursuing your favorite activities. Today, you'll appreciate what it means to have a happy married life. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Hanumanji for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.