Purnima, also known as the full moon day, is a significant occasion in Hindu culture and other Indian traditions. It marks the peak of the lunar cycle when the moon appears fully illuminated. Purnima occurs once every lunar month and holds spiritual, religious, and astrological importance.
Spiritual and Religious Significance
Purnima is considered an auspicious day for worship, fasting, and meditation. Many Hindu festivals and rituals are observed on this day, including:
Guru Purnima – Dedicated to honouring teachers and spiritual gurus.
Sharad Purnima – Celebrated as a harvest festival, it is believed that the moonlight on this night has special healing properties.
Kartik Purnima – A major festival in many regions, marking the day for sacred river baths and devotion to Lord Vishnu.
Buddha Purnima – Celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana of Lord Buddha.
Holi (Phalguna Purnima) – The festival of colours is observed the day after Purnima in the month of Phalguna.
Many devotees observe fasting and visit temples to seek divine blessings. Some believe that performing charity and acts of kindness on Purnima brings good fortune.
Astrological Importance
In Vedic astrology, the full moon is believed to enhance emotions, intuition, and spiritual energy. It is considered an ideal time for meditation and self-reflection.
Purnima Vrat (Fasting)
Fasting on Purnima is a common practice among Hindus. People refrain from eating grains and consume fruits, milk, or simple sattvic food. It is believed to cleanse the body and mind while bringing spiritual benefits.
Purnima 2025 Dates and Tithi Time List:
|Pausa Purnima
January 13th, Monday
|Tithi Time: Jan 13, 5:03 AM - Jan 14, 3:56 AM
|Magha Purnima
February 12th, Wednesday
|Tithi Time: Feb 11, 6:56 PM - Feb 12, 7:23 PM
|Phalguna Purnima
March 14th, Friday
|Tithi Time: Mar 13, 10:36 AM - Mar 14, 12:24 PM
|Chaitra Purnima
April 12th, Saturday
|Tithi Time : Apr 12, 3:22 AM - Apr 13, 5:52 AM
|Vaisakha Purnima
May 12th, Monday
|Tithi Time: May 11, 8:02 PM - May 12, 10:25 PM
|Jyeshta Purnima
June 11th, Wednesday
|Tithi Time: Jun 10, 11:36 AM - Jun 11, 1:13 PM
|Ashadha Purnima
July 10th, Thursday
|Tithi Time: Jul 10, 1:37 AM - Jul 11, 2:06 AM
|Sravana Purnima
August 9th, Saturday
|Tithi Time: Aug 08, 2:12 PM - Aug 09, 1:25 PM
|Bhadrapada Purnima
September 7th, Sunday
|Tithi Time: Sep 07, 1:41 AM - Sep 07, 11:38 PM
|Ashvina Purnima
October 7th, Tuesday
|Tithi Time: Oct 06, 12:24 PM - Oct 07, 9:17 AM
|Kartika Purnima
November 5th, Wednesday
|Tithi Time: Nov 04, 10:36 PM - Nov 05, 6:49 PM
|Agrahayana Purnima
December 4th, Thursday
|Tithi Time: Dec 04, 8:38 AM - Dec 05, 4:44 AM