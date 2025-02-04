Purnima, also known as the full moon day, is a significant occasion in Hindu culture and other Indian traditions. It marks the peak of the lunar cycle when the moon appears fully illuminated. Purnima occurs once every lunar month and holds spiritual, religious, and astrological importance.

Spiritual and Religious Significance

Purnima is considered an auspicious day for worship, fasting, and meditation. Many Hindu festivals and rituals are observed on this day, including:

Guru Purnima – Dedicated to honouring teachers and spiritual gurus.

Sharad Purnima – Celebrated as a harvest festival, it is believed that the moonlight on this night has special healing properties.

Kartik Purnima – A major festival in many regions, marking the day for sacred river baths and devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Buddha Purnima – Celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana of Lord Buddha.

Holi (Phalguna Purnima) – The festival of colours is observed the day after Purnima in the month of Phalguna.

Many devotees observe fasting and visit temples to seek divine blessings. Some believe that performing charity and acts of kindness on Purnima brings good fortune.

Astrological Importance

In Vedic astrology, the full moon is believed to enhance emotions, intuition, and spiritual energy. It is considered an ideal time for meditation and self-reflection.

Purnima Vrat (Fasting)

Fasting on Purnima is a common practice among Hindus. People refrain from eating grains and consume fruits, milk, or simple sattvic food. It is believed to cleanse the body and mind while bringing spiritual benefits.

Purnima 2025 Dates and Tithi Time List: