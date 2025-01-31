The Purnima or full moon day in February of 2025 is Magha Purnima. It is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Magha as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

It holds great spiritual and religious importance, particularly among devotees who believe that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers on this day cleanses sins and grants divine blessings.

Purnima in February 2025 Date: Wednesday, February 12.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 06:55 PM on Feb 11, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Ends: 07:22 PM on Feb 12, 2025.

Significance

Magha Purnima is regarded as an auspicious occasion for charity, prayer, and bathing in holy rivers. According to Hindu scriptures, this day is associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that offering donations, performing religious rituals, and seeking blessings on this day bring prosperity and moksha (liberation from the cycle of rebirth).

The festival marks the culmination of the Magha month, during which many devotees observe fasting and perform religious activities.

Key Rituals and Celebrations

Holy Bathing (Snan): Pilgrims take a dip in sacred rivers, especially in places like Prayagraj (Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati), Varanasi, Haridwar, and Nasik, as it is believed to purify the soul.

Charity (Daan-Punya): Donating food, clothes, and money to the poor and Brahmins is considered highly meritorious.

Vishnu and Shiva Worship: Special prayers, bhajans, and havans (fire rituals) are conducted in temples. Devotees offer tulsi, flowers, and sweets to Lord Vishnu.

Fasting (Vrat): Many people observe a Magha Purnima Vrat, consuming only sattvic (pure) food and engaging in prayers.

Kumbh Mela Connection: Magha Purnima is a significant day during the Kumbh Mela and Magh Mela, grand spiritual gatherings held at Prayagraj.