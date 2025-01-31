WhatsApp's 'Delete for Everyone' feature is a useful tool for users who want to retract messages they've sent, whether to correct a mistake or remove unwanted content. However, this can often leave the message's recipient curious about what was deleted.

While there are several ways to retrieve these messages, Android mobile phone users can access deleted WhatsApp messages without resorting to third-party apps. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it using the built-in 'Notification History' feature on Android mobile phones.

Accessing deleted WhatsApp messages via Notification History

Android devices running version 11 or higher come with a feature called 'Notification History'. This tool logs all notifications received on your device, providing an easy way to see messages that were deleted from WhatsApp.

How to Enable Notification History on Your Android Device

1. Open Settings: Start by navigating to the Settings app on your Android phone.

2. Go to Notifications: In the Settings menu, find and select the "Notifications" option.

3. Enable Notification History: Look for the "Notification History" option and toggle it on.

Once you've enabled Notification History, your phone will automatically log incoming WhatsApp messages, even if they are later deleted.

How to View Deleted WhatsApp Messages

After enabling the feature, you can easily check deleted WhatsApp messages:

1. Go to Settings: Open the Settings app again.

2. Navigate to Notifications: Select the "Notifications" option.

3. Access Notification History: Tap on "Notification History" and scroll through the list of logged messages.

This feature provides an easy way to view deleted messages that were once received as notifications. It's important to note that if a message is from a muted chat, it won't be logged.

Limitations

While Notification History is a free and built-in feature on Android devices, it does have some limitations:

Muted Chats: If you've muted a WhatsApp chat, notifications for messages from that chat won’t be logged, and therefore, those deleted messages cannot be retrieved through this method.

Time: The feature only captures notifications at the time they are received, so if you missed the notification, you won’t be able to recover the deleted message later.

Despite these limitations, using Notification History is a simple and effective way to view deleted WhatsApp messages without the need for third-party apps.