Sagittarius: Be extra cautious while handling household tasks today—any carelessness with appliances or utilities could lead to trouble. Secure your surplus funds in a reliable investment that ensures future returns. Children may be more active outdoors, engaging in sports and physical activities. Put in sincere effort—luck is on your side, and your determination will bring positive results. Fresh ideas are likely to bear fruit, so don’t hesitate to think creatively. Be genuine in your conversations today; pretending to be someone you're not will only hold you back. If you've ever felt marriage is full of compromises, today might change your perspective—you'll realize it's one of the most beautiful parts of your life. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.