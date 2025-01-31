Sagittarius: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. This appreciation comes from the kindness you show—much like a tree that provides shade to others while standing under the scorching sun. Businesspeople may face some losses and might need to invest money to improve their trade. Open communication and cooperation will help strengthen your relationship with your spouse. The day is filled with happiness, possibly with a delightful message from a loved one. Remember, success comes to those who take initiative. Today, you will truly appreciate your spouse, realizing they are your biggest blessing. Your inner foodie may take over as you indulge in delicious treats or visit a restaurant offering exotic cuisine. Remedy: Incorporate black pepper into your daily diet to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.