Sagittarius: Your tendency to criticize others may invite some criticism your way. Keep your sense of humor intact and remain open-minded to handle any remarks gracefully. Financially, you may receive support from an elder, saving you from spending your own money. Your quick wit will make you stand out in social gatherings. Expect a surge of positive energy, as your beloved brings you immense joy. Remember, success comes to those who take initiative. Today, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Take some time to explore your personal interests beyond relationships. Remedy: Water a money plant to attract prosperity and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.