Sagittarius: Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This will boost your confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. While investment opportunities may be favorable, it's important to seek proper advice before proceeding. Working closely with your family will help create harmony at home. Plan something special for the evening, making it as romantic as possible. Time is valuable, and you should use it wisely to achieve your goals, but remember that being flexible and spending quality time with your family is also crucial. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. If your partner isn’t in the mood to talk, don’t push them—give them space, and the situation will improve naturally. Remedy: To relieve work-related stress, consider donating sweet rice, porridge, red fruits, and wheat to a monastery or convent for the blind.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.