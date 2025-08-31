Sagittarius: Your health will remain steady and strong despite a busy schedule. A sudden inflow of money will help you manage bills and immediate expenses with ease. Friends will be supportive, though you should remain mindful of your words. Matters of love may face some disapproval, so handle them with sensitivity. At work, adopting new techniques can boost your efficiency, and your unique style is likely to draw attention from those around you. Students may find themselves distracted by mobile phones today, so staying focused is key. In relationships, surprising your partner with small gestures of love will help them feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.