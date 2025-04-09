Sagittarius: Your short temper may create more enemies than friends today. Don’t let anyone push you to a point where you do something you’ll later regret. You might end up spending a lot on small household items, which could leave you feeling mentally drained. On a positive note, someone who previously held a grudge against you may come forward to resolve things and make peace. If you're single, you might meet someone special today—but be sure to understand their relationship status before getting involved. Today brings opportunities to showcase your talents, so stay focused. At times, you tend to lose concentration and waste time—try not to fall into that trap today. It's also a great day to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it, especially on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.