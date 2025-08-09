Sagittarius: Success from past ventures will boost your confidence today. Use your innovative ideas to generate some extra income. Avoid letting family tensions distract you—remember, difficult times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling in self-pity, focus on what life is trying to teach you. Be mindful of your words with your partner, as something you say might unintentionally hurt them. Recognise your mistake early and make amends before tensions rise. You may also use your free time to complete unfinished tasks that you’ve been putting off. Your spouse is likely to feel especially fortunate to have you by their side—cherish and make the most of this moment. However, you might receive some unpleasant news from someone living abroad. Remedy: Chant Om Adityaya Namah for positivity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.