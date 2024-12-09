Sagittarius: Motivate yourself to embrace optimism today, as it will boost both your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, make an effort to release negative emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and revenge. Those of you who are employed may find yourselves in need of a stable income, but past unnecessary expenses might leave you short. Friends will be supportive, but be mindful of what you share with them. Your love life might face a few challenges, but business partners will show strong support, helping you tackle any pending tasks together. Despite your busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself today and be able to enjoy activities that bring you joy. However, your spouse may be hurt upon discovering a secret from your past. Remedy: Donate Laddoos to the economically disadvantaged after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple. This will help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.