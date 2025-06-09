Sagittarius: Give yourself the rest you need today to recharge your energy. If you’re running a business with family members or close associates, exercise extra caution—financial losses are possible if you're not careful. Steer clear of any unethical dealings, as they can disturb your mental peace. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your life’s struggles, but their focus on their own issues might leave you feeling unheard. Look for partnerships with dynamic and enterprising individuals for better prospects. Today is also a good time to guide your children on effective time management and how to make the most of their day. Although tensions may arise within the family, your spouse’s comforting presence by day’s end will bring you solace. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic bond by keeping one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.