Sagittarius: Your positive outlook and self-assurance are likely to leave a strong impression on those around you today. You’ll carry a radiant energy as you step out, but stay alert—misplacing or losing something valuable could momentarily dampen your mood. Your curiosity and desire to learn will open doors to new friendships. However, be prepared for minor emotional turbulence—your partner's harsh words might unsettle you. If you're living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to reconnect with your family. These heartfelt conversations may stir deep emotions. Be cautious of neighbors who might speak carelessly and share private details of your married life with others. On a lighter note, an interesting encounter on your metro journey might catch your attention and lift your spirits. Remedy: For enhanced financial growth, consider offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.