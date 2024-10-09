Sagittarius: You need to control your emotions and overcome your fears quickly, as they could negatively impact your health and become an obstacle to your well-being. Speculative activities are likely to bring profits. However, the people around you may not be satisfied with your efforts to please them, no matter what you do. It's a good time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you've shared. A journey for career advancement may prove successful, but be sure to get parental approval beforehand to avoid objections later. Unexpected travel may disrupt your plans to spend time with your family. Today, you'll experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Increase family happiness by distributing food to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.