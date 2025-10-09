Sagittarius: Take some time off today to step away from your office and indulge in activities that truly bring you joy. Investments in stocks and mutual funds could prove beneficial for long-term gains. Spend your spare moments enjoying the company of children, even if it means going out of your way — their laughter will uplift your spirits. However, be mindful that you may struggle to keep some promises today, which could make your partner a little irritable. You might also feel inclined to invest in technology or tools that make your work easier and more efficient. Nostalgic feelings may lead you to revisit hobbies or activities you loved during your childhood. While the day may not unfold exactly as planned, you are likely to enjoy beautiful moments with your better half. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows is believed to enhance your love life and bring harmony in relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.