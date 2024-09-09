Sagittarius: Make sure to get plenty of rest to recharge your body, as fatigue could lead to feelings of pessimism. Your financial situation is likely to improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. Avoid pushing your decisions on others today, as doing so could backfire—patience is key to achieving positive outcomes. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. At work, you’ll be recognized for some of your good deeds. Today, you'll receive the compliments you've always longed to hear. You’ll also come to realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: Increase family happiness by distributing kheer (a sweet rice dish) to economically disadvantaged girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.